2 killed when truck crashes into highway sign off 14 Freeway in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon just off the 14 Freeway in Lancaster.

AIR7 HD captured what appeared to be a work truck carrying scaffolding materials smashed into the Avenue K freeway sign.

The California Highway Patrol said two people were killed, though further details on what may have caused the crash were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.