Father of 3-year-old boy killed in Lancaster speaks out: 'I need answers for every question'

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A heartbroken father is speaking out for the first time since his 3-year-old son was found dead in Lancaster with a laceration to his neck, and he's desperate for answers.

David Jacques Hernandez died Tuesday after deputies responded to a home in the 43400 block of 57th Street West on a medical rescue call. The boy was found fatally injured.

Rena Naulls, the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother, has since been named a person of interest in the case, authorities said.

"My son was regular innocent child," said Herbert Hernandez. "My son was the type of baby that you can relate to him, no matter how, no matter what. He was just innocent, living his life."

Naulls was at the home and taken to a hospital for a medical emergency, according to the Sheriff's Department. He was in stable condition after authorities said he tried "to take his own life."

He's now in custody on a parole hold as the murder investigation continues.

Hernandez told ABC7 Naulls has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with his son's mother for years, but said he always did everything he could to help his little boy.

The father said he had just FaceTimed his son and can't believe that was the last time he would see him alive.

"David was 3 years old ... an autistic child ... very loving, smart," said the father.

According to the Sheriff's Department, there were three other children in the home. All were unharmed and were placed in the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services.

"It's not fair. He's just 3 years old. What did he do for this psycho monster - whoever - did that to my baby? My baby did not deserve to get cut off like that. I need answers for every question. I know God doesn't sleep, and I'm not going to sleep either."

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district covers the Lancaster area, spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday and said she's working on getting more social workers in the Antelope Valley.

"I've worked hard behind the scenes to bolster the number of social workers up in the Antelope Valley, stop the hemorrhaging as it relates to transfers out, begin to focus on homegrown within the community, because who better knows the community than the people that are raised there, and recruit them to be social workers."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.