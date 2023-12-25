Woman whose burned body was found in Lancaster identified; suspect's bail now $10 million

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman whose burned body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Lancaster last week has been identified.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the woman was identified as 27-year-old Veronica Aguilar. Neighbors said she was a local schoolteacher.

On Thursday, Matthew Switalski of Lancaster was arrested in connection with the woman's death. The body of Aguilar was found inside a vehicle at Switalski's home in the 41400 block of 38th Street West, investigators said.

Jail records initially indicated he was being held on $2 million bail, but it has since been set at $10 million.

Firefighters were called to the home Wednesday, Dec. 20, on a report of a vehicle fire. Neighbors reported hearing a "bloodcurdling" woman's scream hours earlier that morning and then the sounds of an explosion shortly before the fire.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, which spread to more than one vehicle, they found Aguilar's body inside the trunk.

Switalski was initially termed a person of interest who was being sought for questioning, but he was then located in Kern County and placed under arrest for murder.

The incident remains under investigation.