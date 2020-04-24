Coronavirus pandemic: Roadblocks erected at Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve after visitors defy stay-at-home orders

But California State Parks officials have a message for them: Please, don't.
Roadblocks were remained in place Friday in response to people arriving at the scenic destination -- in violation of stay-at-home orders.
Livestream brings Lancaster poppy fields to public shut out by pandemic
"There are a lot of people not obeying the stay-at-home order, but visitation to the valley is only a fraction of what it would normally be at this time," California State Parks Interpreter Jean Rhyne said in an interview with SFGate.
Officials are allowing only local traffic into the area.
The California Department of Parks and Recreation had previously set up a video camera that continues to broadcast a livestream of the bloom -- so that onlookers can enjoy the sight from home.