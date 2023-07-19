Newly released video raises more questions about LASD confrontation outside Lancaster grocery store

Newly released video from inside the Lancaster WinCo before the controversial LASD confrontation is adding a new layer to the investigation.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released video from inside the Lancaster WinCo before the controversial LASD confrontation is adding a new layer to the investigation.

Eyewitness News brought you a bodycam and cell phone video earlier this month showing a deputy slam a female robbery suspect to the ground outside the grocery store.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the incident and L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna has called it disturbing, but the attorney for the deputy involved says the newly released video should have been released before Luna drew any public conclusions.

"To go on TV and say, 'this is very disturbing,' without going through the entire investigation, and without really knowing what happened, without even interviewing my client, that itself is disturbing," said Tom Yu, the attorney for the deputy who used force on the female suspect.

Yu released the footage from inside the store to Eyewitness News. It shows the female suspect exchanging words with store security, and at one point appearing to shove a security officer as she attempts to get past him. Moments later, she pulls down her face mask and appears to spit on the security guard, who wipes his face.

Yu argues that his client and his partner were responding to a possibly dangerous and violent situation, along with attempted robbery.

Yu said he demands to know why the sheriff would release body cam video of the incident without including video from inside the store for context.

"Sir, why are you throwing your deputies under the bus?" Yu asked.

The deputy who took the female suspect down outside of the store remains on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Activists held a rally outside the store soon after the incident. They are demanding the deputy be fired.

Yu said the female suspect should be facing attempted robbery charges, along with assault and battery, and his client should be left alone because he simply did his job.

"If you're not struggling with a deputy, then a takedown may not be necessary. But here, about four seconds into the bottom one camera, you see kind of her using her left hand, dragging on my client," Yu said.