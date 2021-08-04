Community & Events

Teen living on streets found in Lancaster; search underway for family

A 13-year-old boy was found in Lancaster, and sheriff's officials are trying to locate family. (Lancaster Sheriff's Station Facebook)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for help finding the family or any information on a teen who was found on the streets in Lancaster.

The 13-year-old boy named Don was located near 7th Street East and Avenue I Wednesday morning, the Lancaster sheriff's station posted on Facebook.

"He said he has no last name and no parents, and has been living on the streets for 13 years," the Facebook post stated. "Please no judgement, no parent bashing and no hateful comments. Let's help this little man get home safely."

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call (661) 948-8466 and ask for Deputy Coats.


