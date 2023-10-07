LAPD, Beverly Hills police increase patrols after Hamas attacks Israel

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, killing 40 people. ABC News' Martha Raddatz has the story.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police were increasing security and patrols around Jewish institutions in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica on Saturday following the Hamas attack against Israel.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the turmoil in the Middle East and lives lost. In those areas where we serve both our Jewish and Muslim communities, we will be conducting extra patrol to ensure the safety of all," LAPD Chief Michel Moore wrote on X.

"We are appalled by this act of terrorism by Hamas against the citizens and civilian communities in Israel," Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said. "We call on President Biden and Congress to act swiftly in support of Israel. Additionally, we hope all peace-loving nations of the world and the United Nations, will condemn this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the people of Israel as we stand together and support Israel defending itself and condemn this heinous act."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department "is aware of the situation in the Middle East," the agency said in a statement. "We would like to ensure all residents, we are monitoring, remaining vigilant, and conducting extra patrol checks in our areas. We are working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to monitor the situation."

A watch commander at the Santa Monica Police Department told City News Service: "There have been periodic checks that we have directed to our extra cars. I sent one out when I saw the news."

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country. Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price."

"We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass army mobilization. "Not an 'operation,' not a 'round,' but at war."

President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the White House on Saturday expressing U.S. support for Israel in light of Hamas' attack.

"We will not ever fail to have their back," Biden said.

"Israel has the right to defend itself and his people full stop. There is never a justification for terrorist attacks and my administration's support for Israel security is rock solid and unwavering. Let me say this as clearly as I can. This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching," Biden said.

ABC News, City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.