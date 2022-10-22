LAPD bodycam video shows moments leading up to Watts officer-involved shooting

WATTS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video showing the moments leading up to a shooting that injured an assault suspect in Watts.

The shooting unfolded the night of Thursday, Sept. 22. Police said officers were patrolling the area near Imperial Highway and Central Avenue when they spotted the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Victor Lopez of Los Angeles, riding a bicycle.

Officers believed he matched the description of a suspect wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to LAPD.

In the video, the officers are seen approaching Lopez when he suddenly jumps off his bike and runs away.

"Hey! Stop!" the officers are heard yelling.

Police said during the foot chase, Lopez took out a handgun and shots were fired.

"The suspect was struck by the officer's gunfire but scaled a fence and continued to run," said the LAPD in a statement.

In the video, an officer is heard asking, "Did you hit him?" to which the other officer replies, "He shot ... go on this side ... He shot at me bro."

During the search, Lopez had barricaded himself inside a nearby business. He was later taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injury and released for booking. Police said a handgun was recovered at scene and booked as evidence.

Lopez is being charged with attempted murder and remains in jail on a $1.2 million bond.

Police also identified the officer involved in the incident as Southeast Division Police Officer II Luis Alvarez.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD's policies and procedures.

There were no other injuries reported in connection with the incident.