LAPD chief talks pursuit policies after string of Southern California chases

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Following a string of dangerous chases in Los Angeles County, L.A. Police Department Chief Michel Moore talked to Eyewitness News on Friday about law enforcement's policies and decision-making during pursuits.

A crash into an innocent motorist would end a chase in Pasadena. The 63-year-old woman inside the vehicle is now out of the hospital. It was just one of four chases that happened just on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a chase suspect slam into a civilian SUV at a Pasadena intersection on Thursday.



Last week, there was an especially-memorable pursuit for the havoc and hazard that unfolded on the 5 Freeway in Burbank.

The driver, Drew Smith, rammed police cruisers, trying to evade arrest, brandished a knife, and then took off against traffic.

Chase: Dramatic pursuit ends with dangerous standoff on 5 Freeway in Burbank
EMBED More News Videos

A wild and dramatic chase turned into a tense and dangerous standoff in the middle of the 5 Freeway in Burbank Friday night.



Smith got out of the vehicle and jumped around as an officer fired non-lethal rounds before finally taking him into custody.

On Thursday in Hollywood, the driver of a Prius hit seven cars, according to the LAPD, intentionally rammed police units and hit three civilian vehicles that were occupied when they were slammed.

EMBED More News Videos

A hit-and-run suspect fled from LAPD officers through the streets of Hollywood, sideswiping cars and taking evasive maneuvers before he was finally caught.



"The vast majority of our pursuits we find in policy, however, we do identify areas for improvement, areas for training," said Moore.

Moore says there is much the public does not see in these pursuits. There are layers of police personnel watching, evaluating risks and determining best tactics. All police agencies coordinate to decide whether pursuing an erratic driver would put the public in more jeopardy - or if that driver is such a hazard, he must be stopped at once.

Another component in public safety, says the chief, is media coverage.

"It has become, in my view at times, too glamorized, too sensational," Moore said.

He added that in some instances, law enforcement backs off but TV coverage continues and the suspect can become aware of that and, under pressure, continue risky moves.

He says he understands the need of the public to know what danger may be headed to a certain neighborhood, but he urges restraint.

"It's not a video game, these are life and death matters," he said. "We take these matters very seriously."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countypasadenapolice chaselos angeles police departmentlapdcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News