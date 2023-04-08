LAPD releases body camera video of Lincoln Heights shooting that injured 3 officers, killed suspect

LAPD identified the suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers in Lincoln Heights as a 32-year-old wanted parolee who was found dead hours after the standoff.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera video Friday showing what happened during a shooting that injured three officers and left a suspect dead.

The incident happened the afternoon of March 8.

Police said officers with the Hollenbeck Division Narcotics Enforcement Detail were near Broadway and Prince streets searching for 32-year-old Jonathan Magana, a parolee-at-large.

When officers finally found Magana, he was barricaded in a shed and refused to obey commands to surrender, according to police.

"The officers made several verbal announcements in both English and Spanish for Magana to surrender," said police in the update posted on the department's YouTube channel. "Magana failed to surrender which resulted in the deployment of a chemical agent. During the deployment of the chemical agent, Magana fired at officers."

In the video, you can hear an officer yelling, "Get me out! Hurry up! Get me out! I'm hit! I'm hit!"

In another portion of the video, an officer is heard asking, "You good? Are you hit?"

The officer then responds, "I think so. I think I took one in the vest."

Police said three officers, all from canine units, were shot and later received medical treatment.

A SWAT team then deployed a robotic device to help find Magana, who was ultimately found unresponsive, according to police.

"Magana appeared to have been struck by gunfire," said police.

The Los Angeles Fire Department treated Magana, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three officers were sent to the hospital that night. Two of them have since been released but one of them remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to police, two loaded handguns were recovered at scene. One was a 9mm Polymer 80 semi-automatic "ghost gun" and the other was a 9mm Glock semi-automatic Model 43X.

A loaded extended high-capacity magazine was also found, according to police.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Magana was on parole following a prison sentence for two counts of second-degree robbery. Magana was released to parole supervision in April 2022 after completing about two years of a five-year sentence for the Los Angeles County robbery conviction, according to the California prisons department. He was released early because he received credits under good conduct and program participation guidelines.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.