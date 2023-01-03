LAPD officer fatally shoots knife-wielding domestic violence suspect in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man who had allegedly violated a restraining order Monday evening at an apartment in the Westlake area.

Officers were sent to the apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street at around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers made contact with the suspect, who was described only as a man in his 40s.

Police said he refused to exit the apartment or comply with the officer's orders. They continued talking to him for about 15 minutes, investigators said.

The suspect then armed himself with a large knife, according to police. That's when officers "utilized less lethal tools, including OC spray and taser," LAPD said.

"The suspect momentarily dropped the knife, but immediately rearmed himself with the large knife at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded and later pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Investigators from LAPD's Force Investigation Division, along with the L.A. County District Attorney's Office and Office of the Inspector General, are conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Police said it would release a "critical incident community briefing" within 45 days.