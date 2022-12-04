LAPD arrests 18 suspected in organized thefts at retail stores

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said Saturday.

The suspects, between the ages of 15 and 20, faced charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects live throughout the city and county of Los Angeles.

The thefts occurred Thursday and Friday at four shoe and clothing retail chain stores, police said. Three were in the city of L.A. and one was in the city of Paramount.

In addition to the arrests, eight vehicles were impounded and the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the retailers, police said.

The suspects were believed involved in 14 other incidents with an estimated loss of $90,000, police said.

The investigation into the incidents was ongoing and a combined effort of LAPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the clothing retailer's loss prevention departments.

Anyone with information on any organized retail thefts was urged to call their nearest law enforcement agency.

