City Council weighing whether to accept donation of robot dog for LAPD

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to accept the donation of a dog-like robot for the LAPD.

The device would be used by the SWAT team for surveillance.

Critics worry it could be misused to harm or spy on people.

The department says it can help keep officers out of harm's way.

Several council members have already showed signs of voting against the robot.

The Police Commission and the council's public safety committee have approved of the move.