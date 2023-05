A large tree branch fell on a home in La Cañada Flintridge Tuesday, slicing a portion of the roof.

Large tree branch falls on home in La Cañada Flintridge, slices portion of roof

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (KABC) -- A large tree branch fell on a home in La Cañada Flintridge Tuesday, slicing a portion of the roof.

The home is located in the 5400 block of Castle Knoll Road.

According to investigators, no one was inside the home at the time of the fall.

AIR7 HD captured a bird's eye view of the damage. It appears the branch snapped off and pierced through a portion of the roof.

Los Angeles County Fire crews responded to the scene where the clean-up will soon begin.