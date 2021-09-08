Larry Elder tours homeless encampment in Venice, but leaves due to angry crowd

#HappeningNow - the homeless who live on Hampton and 3rd Ave in #venice don’t seem happy to see @larryelder - some are shouting at him to leave and now following him as he tours an encampment @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/CLMVwKskES — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) September 8, 2021

Larry Elder had to cut his campaign event short in Venice after he encountered an angry crowd and had an egg thrown at him.Elder is in Southern California Wednesday as he continued his campaign ahead of next week's recall election. He is currently leading in the polls among the 46 candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.Elder spent the morning in the Fairfax District voting before boarding his new campaign bus to take him to Venice."I am by far the leading the candidate on the replacement side. I think I bring energy ... enthusiasm. I'm not sure how far this recall election would have gone had Larry Elder not entered into it," he said.When Elder arrived in Venice to tour a homeless encampment, we were there when those who live at the encampment at Sunset and 3rd weren't pleased to see the Republican candidate to governor. An egg was thrown at Elder as the crowd grew, shouting at the conservative radio talk show host.The tour was cut short, and elder was escorted to a waiting vehicle, taken away by his security to another location in Venice.In South El Monte on Tuesday, Elder campaigned on jobs and the economy, attacking Newsom for shutting down California and hurting businesses during the pandemic. But a recent poll showed COVID-19 is the most important issue to voters, and Newsom believes Elder would take the state backwards on addressing the pandemic.