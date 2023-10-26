Trial date set for 2 teens accused of killing former Bell police chief in cycling hit-and-run crash

Video from inside the courtroom captured the teens, ages 18 and 16, covering their faces with their hand. At one point, they appeared to be smirking at each other and smiling at the victim's family.

At one point in court, the teens, ages 18 and 16, appeared to be smirking at each other and smiling at the victim's family.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KABC) -- Two teenagers being prosecuted as adults on murder and other charges in connection to a video-recorded crash that killed a former Bell police chief appeared in court Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Their trial was set for September 2024.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News captured the teens, ages 18 and 16, covering their faces with their hand. At one point, they appeared to be smirking at each other and smiling at the victim's family.

The teens have each pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges alleging they acted together in a series of car thefts and hit-and-run vehicle incidents early Aug. 14 - including the apparently intentional striking of bicyclist Andreas "Andy" Probst.

Attorney David Westbrook, who is representing the 18-year-old, said outside court he intends to seek the release of his client from jail pending trial. Attorney Daniel Hill, representing the 16-year-old, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The older defendant was 17 when he was arrested after the crash that killed Probst. The younger teen was arrested Sept. 19. Both remain in custody without bail pending trial.

The video, shot from the front passenger seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle, shows Probst pedaling forward and records male voices and laughter as the vehicle steers toward Probst and rams the bicycle from behind. Probst is last seen on the ground next to the curb.

According to police, the teenagers first struck a 72-year-old bicyclist and drove away. That man reported knee pain but was not hospitalized.

The teens are charged as adults under Nevada law that lets suspects age 13 and older be tried as adults in state court on murder or attempted murder charges.

They cannot face the death penalty due to their ages. The most severe sentence they could receive if they are convicted on the murder charge is 20 years to life in state prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.