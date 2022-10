The handler said the camel is a rescue from Colorado that now lives in a sanctuary in the Las Vegas area and loves to eat fries.

The handler said the camel is a rescue from Colorado that now lives in a sanctuary in the Las Vegas area and loves to eat French fries.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas - unless it happens in the In-N-Out drive-thru.

A man decided to ditch his car Tuesday night and take his camel to the drive-thru instead.

As you can imagine, the camel drew a large crowd, with many stopping by to take photos.