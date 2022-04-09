LASD deputy arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a child.

Deputy Sean Essex, 51, was arrested Friday and booked on one charge each of lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14 years and oral copulation with a child under the age of 14, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Further details on the crimes Essex is alleged to have committed were not available.

Essex was released from the Norwalk Sheriff's Station's jail on bond and is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department expects all of its members to hold themselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times," the department said in a statement.

"Department members who engage in misconduct, especially criminal misconduct that preys on a vulnerable population, will not be tolerated and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."



