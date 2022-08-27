LASD deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch, briefly going missing

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Friday evening after he crashed and briefly went missing, prompting a search.

STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed a patrol vehicle and briefly went missing, prompting a search.

The crash happened near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive Friday night. Footage form the scene of the crashed showed the patrol vehicle went off the road and into nearby bushes.

A search for him ensued after the vehicle was found abandoned. The deputy, who hasn't been identified, was later located about a mile away from the crash scene at a home in a residential neighborhood.

On Saturday, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said he was taken to Henry Mayo Hospital with no significant injuries.

"The deputy has been relieved of duty and due to the active investigation, we are unable to comment further," the department said in a statement.

Additional details about the crash or the house in which the deputy was later found were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.