LASD deputy briefly goes missing after crashing in Stevenson Ranch

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Friday evening after he crashed and briefly went missing, prompting a search.

STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Friday evening after he crashed and briefly went missing, prompting a search.

The deputy, who hasn't been identified, was found a short distance away and was transported in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

Footage from the scene of the crash showed the patrol vehicle went off the road.

It's not immediately clear what led to the crash, but there's a possibility the deputy suffered a medical emergency.

A search for him ensued when he was not found in the vehicle. The deputy was later located at a residence and transported in unknown condition.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.