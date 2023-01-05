Laurel Canyon house shifts, cracks after storm hits Southern California with heavy rain, winds

As people began to assess the damage from a storm that drenched Southern California, one resident in Laurel Canyon discovered how powerful the rain and winds were.

LAUREL CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As people began to assess the damage from a storm that drenched Southern California, one resident in Laurel Canyon discovered how powerful the rain and winds were.

"This happened last night. The house cracked and shifted," Rick Charnoski said in a video he recorded while evaluating the exterior of the home. "This is new... this whole collapse, all of this is beginning to buckle."

It's a precarious situation for Charnoski and his girlfriend, who live on a narrow hillside above Laurel Canyon, off Lookout Mountain.

As the storm moved in earlier this week, they knew there was a risk.

"This is a little bit more than usual. There's quite a bit of debris that's coming down off the hillsides," he said.

The city was also aware of the risk and sent crews Wednesday to place concrete barriers along the road below the hillside.

It was a great protection for passing drivers, but for Charnoski, it won't do much to save the place he calls home if the rain keeps falling and the ground keeps moving.

"What the barriers are gonna be catching is the land that sits beneath our house."

Charnoski does not own the home and his biggest question now is who will handle the damage - his landlord? The city?

With more rain possible throughout the day, he said they'll likely leave for the night and stay elsewhere.