Coronavirus: LAUSD taking precautions amid outbreak

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District released a video Tuesday outlining the precautions it is taking to prevent children and adults from catching the COVID-19 coronavirus.The video starts out with Superintendent Austin Beutner saying:"I want to give you an update on the possible spread of the corona virus to our school community. "The video went out to all of the families, employees and the district's social media accounts. In it, the video reminds families that there isn't a coronavirus case in the district.Beutner told ABC7 he doesn't want anyone to panic."The most important thing we can do from control standpoint is to make sure we try to prevent the occurrence in our school community," he said.The district video explains what people need to do to keep from getting sick. It's the same advice to fight off the flu.One of the things the school district has done is add extra people to thoroughly scrub and clean the schools and high touch areas like desks, playgrounds and also school buses.Parents and grandparents we spoke with on Tuesday tell me they're already taking precautions to prevent their kids from getting sick."I tell them they're supposed to wash his hands every time when he touch something and he can use a mask to protect himself too," said Maclovio Gonzalez."I use a lot of hand sanitizer, I carry wipes so I clean everything wherever he sits. Wash his hands and just make sure he stays clean," said Mayra Lopez.The district said it keeps in close communication with the health department.