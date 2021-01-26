LAUSD calls for more guidance from state on reopening schools

The state previously said schools could reopen if the community's daily coronavirus rate was less than seven out of every 100,000 people.
Then Governor Newsom issued a proposal that raised it to 28 out of 100,000 before changing it again to fewer than 25.
LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner released a statement Tuesday, saying in part:
"On December 30th, Gov. Newsom proposed a set of actions to support the reopening of schools. Unfortunately, it falls well short of what's needed to help our schools. The state requires school districts to submit an application as part of this process and that application must include school safety plans and ratified labor agreements with all who work in schools."
"We intend to send a draft application to Sacramento as a good-faith effort to demonstrate our commitment to reopen schools as soon as possible and in the safest way possible. Under the proposed "Safe Schools for All" plan, there would be a $70 million loss in funding for schools in Los Angeles Unified if the district does not submit an application by the February 1st deadline and further reduction of $205 million if the application is not made by March 1st."
