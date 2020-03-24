Coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic: One LAUSD family shows what adjusting to home schooling, new routine looks like

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Yevette Peterson is a Los Angeles Unified School District substitute teacher, a mother of three and newly appointed principal of the Peterson Academy of Learning Stuff. Peterson's family, like hundreds of thousands of others, is adjusting to life and learning at home due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

"I did put some structure into the day. Everyone needs to be up and dressed and teeth brushed and all of that. Our school day starts at 9-9:30," Peterson explained.

Peterson also mixes in a little humor into the routine as well - by making "morning announcements" and sharing the lunch menu on her Alexa.

MORE: LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1 amid COVID-19 outbreak
Schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District will not be back in session for several more weeks as widespread efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus continue.


LAUSD announced closures until May 1st to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. So for at least one more month, Peterson's high school sophomore, eighth-grader and fourth-grader will all learn from home.

Pierce Peterson, who is an eighth-grader says, he's a bit sad about the change.

"I can't see my friends. Miss them a lot," he said.

MORE: Coronavirus and kids - At-home educational resources for kids

His mom says their teachers have been great, providing video lectures, online assignments and reading lists, but this new normal requires a lot of self discipline.

"I think this takes a tremendous amount of self discipline on all of us, myself included to really be on it and make sure they're doing their stuff," she said.
This means no video games or YouTube during school hours, but the mother-of-three does try to make it fun, like giving her students time outdoors to stretch their legs and play some catch.

MORE: Kids can watch astronauts read stories from space while home from school due to COVID-19

With school closed, that means no baseball for oldest son Bryce.

"You work a whole year for it. My entire team was super hyped for it and then it just kind of all got thrown away," he said.

Fortunately, overall this LAUSD family is adapting well.

"It's fun because I'm with my family more. So i like that," fourth-grader Grace Peterson said.
