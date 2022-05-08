education

LAUSD to provide free internet to some students following struggles with at-home learning

The new program will be using hard-wired, in-home connections rather than the internet hot spots previously offered.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some students in the Los Angeles Unified School District will soon get free internet thanks to a new district program.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the goal is to make high-speed Wi-Fi available to everyone, especially students who struggled during the pandemic with at-home learning.

"This is the opportunity to upgrade to a new faster level of connectivity. No questions asked," Carvalho said.

The program will cost about $50 million, but most of that can be reimbursed by the federal government.

The district also plans to provide students with 100,000 free devices, such as laptops and tablets, over the next 18 months.

