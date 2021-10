EMBED >More News Videos Antonio Cruz graduated from West Hills College with an Associate's degree in agriculture science last week.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twelve Los Angeles Unified School District seniors are being recognized for quite an incredible achievement - they had perfect attendance starting from first grade all the way up to 12th grade!Family, friends and school district officials gathered to congratulate the seniors at a reception held in South Los Angeles on Wednesday.Not only did those twelve seniors have perfect attendance, they all have a GPA higher than 3.5, with some higher than 4.0.Congratulations to all!