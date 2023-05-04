WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Passenger who missed JetBlue flight calls in bomb threat that launches precautions at LAX

By KABC logo
Thursday, May 4, 2023 11:10PM
LAX threat made by JetBlue passenger who missed flight, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

An angry passenger who missed his flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles phoned in a bomb threat Thursday, triggering a security alert at LAX, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An angry passenger who missed his flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles phoned in a bomb threat Thursday, triggering a security alert at LAX, authorities said.

The JetBlue flight that landed at Los Angeles International Airport around 2 p.m. was held on the tarmac for more than an hour before passengers were allowed to deplane via a truck-mounted staircase.

Airport police officials told ABC News the precautions were launched when a passenger missed his flight in Las Vegas while his bag was onboard the plane without him. The angry man then phoned in a bomb threat.

Firefighters and police gathered on the tarmac at LAX Terminal 4 as the JetBlue aircraft was isolated in a spot away from the gate.

By around 3:20 p.m., passengers were allowed to exit via a roll-up staircase and were brought onto a shuttle bus. An additional security sweep of the vacant plane was expected.

There was no preliminary indication of any actual explosive device.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW