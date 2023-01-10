Ground stop lifted at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A temporary ground stop was lifted Monday evening at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.

"Departures to Los Angeles International are grounded due to wind," the FAA said in an earlier statement.

The grounding applied to departures from the ZLA Air Route Traffic Control Center, which covers portions California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona. It was lifted at about 8:15 p.m.

Heavy rain was falling across Southern California as the storm system moved over the region, prompting high winds, flood watches and evacuation warnings for some residents.

A flash flood warning was issued for Southwestern Los Angeles County through midnight Monday as heavy rain fell, bringing between 1 and 2 inches as of about 6:30 p.m., with another 1 to 2 inches possible in the area.