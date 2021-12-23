community journalist

LAX travelers deal with holiday travel, Omicron concerns and strike

As thousands head home for the holidays at LAX, American Airlines Admirals Lounge workers protest for raises.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAX travelers deal with Omicron concerns and strike

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- With the holidays right around the corner, people are traveling to see loved ones.

The travel site Hopper's latest holiday reveal outlook ranked LAX as the second busiest airport this week for holiday travel.

Amaya McCrey had a layover at LAX while heading back home to Hawaii for the holidays,

"It's very busy because a lot of people want to travel out of state and different places and see their family. It's very packed every hour of the day," said McCrey.

Martin Bang is an exchange student from Denmark at the University of Southern California. He said he was traveling to Hawaii for the holidays.

"Hawaii has very strict rules in order to get in. I either have to be vaccinated or you have to get a Covid test 72 hours before," said Bang.

Bang said with the Omicron variant he was cautious before his trip by social distancing.

And at LAX's terminal four on Wednesday, workers gathered for a protest outside.

On Monday, 98% of American Airlines Admirals Lounge workers employed by HMS Host voted to authorize a strike, saying they want raises.

There's no official day for the strike but they came out Wednesday to bring attention to what's happening.

"Many of us know right now gas is going up, rent is going up. It is a holiday season, most of us are potentially trying to buy gifts for our kids and many of us have to work more than one job to try and make ends meet," said Maria Hernandez, a member of Unite Here Local 11.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistholidayomicron variantin the communityholiday travelcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
COVID cancellations impacts fans financially
Christmas Tree Lane's history as iconic lighting spectacle in Altadena
Guide Dogs of America needs volunteers to help raise puppies
San Fernando teacher organizes donation list to help students
TOP STORIES
Father of 3 fatally shot while confronting burglary suspect in Covina
Critics Choice Awards ceremony postponed due to COVID-19
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County doubles in one day
SoCal seeing rain that's expected to linger through Christmas
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
5 Freeway: Crash causes big rig to flip over near Newhall Pass
Newsom lays out new actions to slow spread of COVID
Show More
Monrovia park braces for more potential damage with storm coming
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
LA County re-establishes $10K reward in Mitrice Richardson case
Mystery donor sends box filled with $180K in cash to NY college
Rams distribute toys to local children at Spark of Love event
More TOP STORIES News