LAX to open new parking garage with 4,300 spaces

Plus, this is the first parking structure at LAX where you can reserve your spot online.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Good news, travelers!

Finding a parking spot at Los Angeles International Airport may soon be easier.

A new parking structure at LAX was unveiled on Friday.

LAX Economy Parking is part of the airport's $5.5 billion Landside Access Modernization Program, which aims to relieve congestion in the area. The parking structure has approximately 4,300 parking spots and includes smart parking features, electric vehicle charging stations, a shuttle to the central terminal area and more.

It will open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 19.





In the future, the facility will directly connect to the APM train system. To learn more, visit LAX's website.

The entire train guideway is nearly three miles in length and is about 75% complete. LAX officials said the People Mover train will make traveling much easier and more efficient.



