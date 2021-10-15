LAX to open new parking garage with 4,300 spaces

Finding a parking spot at Los Angeles International Airport may soon be easier.
A new parking structure at LAX was unveiled on Friday.
LAX Economy Parking is part of the airport's $5.5 billion Landside Access Modernization Program, which aims to relieve congestion in the area. The parking structure has approximately 4,300 parking spots and includes smart parking features, electric vehicle charging stations, a shuttle to the central terminal area and more.
It will open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The new LAX Economy Parking facility features a pet relief area. Opening to the public on Oct. 19, even your pup will have some nice amenities to enjoy! #LAXEconomyParking pic.twitter.com/dm2pf7XNbZ— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 13, 2021
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Economy Parking returns to LAX with a free shuttle transporting parkers to and from the Central Terminal Area. #LAXEconomyParking pic.twitter.com/1GpB6JvBDa— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 14, 2021
In the future, the facility will directly connect to the APM train system. To learn more, visit LAX's website.
