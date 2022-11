LAX power outage results in over a dozen 'stuck elevator' calls, number of people trapped unknown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A power outage at LAX resulted in over a dozen calls of stuck elevators on Saturday.

The calls began coming in around 11:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries have been reported and it's unclear exactly how many people were trapped inside.

Firefighters responded to the airport to "address" any stuck elevators. No other details were available.