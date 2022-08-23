LéaLA's Literary Festival aims to break Spanish-Language barriers

LéaLA's Spanish-Language Book Fair and Literary Festival will run through Aug. 28 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

Over 80 different authors are being featured at this week's LéaLA Spanish-Language Book Fair and Literary Festival.

Taking place between Aug. 25-28 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, this year's festival aims to celebrate Spanish-Language literature and break Spanish-Language barriers.

"LeáLA celebrates Spanish as a way of vindicating our culture, a bond that unites us and that we share with more than 500 million people in the world," LéaLA General Director Marisol Schulz said in a press release. "Since LéaLA's first editions, designed as book fairs, readers of all ages have explored or reaffirmed their interest in what is said, thought, and created in Spanish. We discovered there is great pride in belonging to the sum of cultures that precede us."

Open to all ages, the festival will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and feature activities such as talks, panels, children's workshops, book signings and more.

Kids will also be able to learn about Mayan culture through hands-on craft sessions.

Special guests include President Counselor of Mexico's National Electoral Institute Lorenzo Córdova and notable authors such as Don Miguel Ruiz, Don Jose Ruiz and "the Latino Larry King" Ismael Cala.

For more information, vist lea-la.com/.