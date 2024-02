Soon-to-be centenarian will celebrate her 25th birthday as Leap Day baby

An Oklahoma woman is about to turn 100, but it's really only her 25th birthday.

Mary Forsythe was born on Feb. 29, 1924 - Leap Day. Since leap years come around every four years, she will technically celebrate her 25th birthday this year.

The party got started a little early as the Sand Springs community gathered to celebrate Forsythe.

History.com says only about 5 million people worldwide have a Leap Day birthday and that the odds of being born on Leap Day stand at about 1-in-1,461.