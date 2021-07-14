One person dead, another critically injured following Leimert Park shooting

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Leimert Park Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and 43rd Place just before 1:30 a.m. and encountered a GMC Yukon stopped in the middle of the intersection, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found two victims inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital where police say the passenger died.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available. It's unknown if the shooting was gang-related or the result of road rage.

