Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro needs food, supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Perched on a hill overlooking the ocean in San Pedro, Little Sisters of the Poor has maintained a clear mission statement for four decades.

"We take care of the elderly and the poor," Sister Marguerite said, who works at the charity.

In these uncertain times, the congregation of Roman Catholic women is asking for help.

"Little Sisters of the Poor has always operated as a charity since its founding in 1839, so in a sense, they've always been dependent on the kindness of strangers," Mark Vaughn said, whose 88-year-old mother, Alice, resides at the home.

Vaughn recently received a letter from Little Sisters of the Poor, asking for the following:

Medical Items:
Disinfectant wipes
Disinfectant gel for hands
Masks
Facial Tissue
Personal Protective Equipment:
Masks (N95)
Facial Shields
Protective Goggles
Gowns
Gloves

Food Items:
Bread
Frozen Meats: Chicken, Pork, Beef, Ground Beef
Vegetables: Potatoes, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Celery, Spinach, Spring Mix

Food Service Items:
Foam to go food containers with dividers
8 oz. soup containers with lid
Foam dessert containers
Wrapped plastic cutlery with napkins

Activities and Events:
Coloring books
Crossword puzzles
Word search
Puzzles
Audio Books

"We've all seen shots of people at Costco with bags full of toilet paper and it would just seem that now would be an excellent time to take these items and donate them to this very worthy cause," Vaughn said.

Currently, 97 senior residents stay at the home. At this time, there have not been any confirmed COVID-19 cases reported at Little Sisters of the Poor, but the sisters want to be prepared.

"We have a lot of fragile elderly people," Sister Marguerite said. "One of our residents is 108 years old. She has a good appetite!"

Little Sisters of the Poor asks that donations be left on the front step of the facility, along with a note with your contact information so the sisters can send a 'thank you' note later.

"We are praying for everyone," Sister Marguerite said. "This is the way that people can their love - by helping us right now."

Little Sisters of the Poor is located at 2100 S Western Ave, San Pedro.

