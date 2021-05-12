brush fire

Firefighters battling 150-acre blaze in Llano, in eastern Antelope Valley - LIVE

Named the Pine Fire, the blaze is triggering a two-alarm response including fixed-wing aircraft.
By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters battling brush fire in Antelope Valley community of Llano

LLANO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire that destroyed one home and threatened others as it spread to at least 150 acres in the Antelope Valley community of Llano.

The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near Highway 138 and 248th Street East. It was initially estimated at 15 acres but spread in chaparral and light breezes to 150 acres within about an hour.

Fire officials said it had the potential to quickly spread to 300 acres.



Named the Pine Fire, for Pineview Road, the blaze triggered a two-alarm response including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft dropping Phos-Chek.

No injuries have been reported but one home was seen fully involved in flames. Another home had a tree on fire that was nearly touching the structure.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters were battling a brush fire that destroyed one home and threatened others as it spread to at least 140 acres in the Antelope Valley community of Llano.



RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
llanolos angeles countycalifornia wildfiresbrush firefireweatherfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRUSH FIRE
Brush fire breaks out near Cajon Pass
Firefighters get hands-on bulldozer training at IE academy
Hungry goats help protect Reagan Library from fire
Evacuation orders lifted for Thousand Oaks fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested in chaotic armed robbery, shooting at Beverly Hills restaurant
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
Kobe's Top 24: Counting down his greatest moments
Newsom announces $14.5-billion plan for California schools
Puppy scam sending buyers to random homes
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
Show More
Windows shot out of 2 vehicles on 91 Freeway, CHP says
CHP: Man arrested after being seen in back seat of driverless Tesla
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CA nears expanding COVID shot to children 12-15
Ellen show ending in 2022: report
More TOP STORIES News