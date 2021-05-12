Firefighters battling 150-acre blaze in Llano, in eastern Antelope Valley - LIVE

BRUSH FIRE | FS79 | HWY 138/248th St. E #Llano | Units on-scene reporting 15 acre brush fire running with winds. Structures threatened. #PineFire#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 12, 2021

Firefighters were battling a brush fire that destroyed one home and threatened others as it spread to at least 140 acres in the Antelope Valley community of Llano.

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

LLANO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire that destroyed one home and threatened others as it spread to at least 150 acres in the Antelope Valley community of Llano.The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near Highway 138 and 248th Street East. It was initially estimated at 15 acres but spread in chaparral and light breezes to 150 acres within about an hour.Fire officials said it had the potential to quickly spread to 300 acres.Named the Pine Fire, for Pineview Road, the blaze triggered a two-alarm response including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft dropping Phos-Chek.No injuries have been reported but one home was seen fully involved in flames. Another home had a tree on fire that was nearly touching the structure.