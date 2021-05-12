Firefighters battling 150-acre blaze in Llano, in eastern Antelope Valley - LIVE

The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near Highway 138 and 248th Street East. It was initially estimated at 15 acres but spread in chaparral and light breezes to 150 acres within about an hour.
Fire officials said it had the potential to quickly spread to 300 acres.
BRUSH FIRE | FS79 | HWY 138/248th St. E #Llano | Units on-scene reporting 15 acre brush fire running with winds. Structures threatened. #PineFire#LACoFD— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 12, 2021
Named the Pine Fire, for Pineview Road, the blaze triggered a two-alarm response including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft dropping Phos-Chek.
No injuries have been reported but one home was seen fully involved in flames. Another home had a tree on fire that was nearly touching the structure.
