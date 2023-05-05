Students can learn to play mariachi music at Lluvia Y Fuego Mariachi Academy in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The smooth sounds of trumpets, violins and guitars filled the rehearsal room at Lluvia Y Fuego Mariachi Academy in Pacoima as students got ready for their Cinco de Mayo performance.

Juan Ignacio Zepeda is the main instructor at the academy. He opened the school seven years ago, hoping to inspire young students.

"I've always done music; it's always been part of my life. It's always been something that's been a big influence for me. So when we started this, we wanted to have something in the community, you know having a place where we can help the youth," said Zepeda.

Many of the students say mariachi music reminds them of their childhood, and it makes them happy to play in front of others.

"When I was younger, I would see different types of mariachis go to parties and I would be interested in how the rhythm and symphony, they would go together and I would be like, 'Whoa!'" said student Isaiah Flores.

"Seeing them happy, enjoying the music makes me happy too," said student Janette Ordaz.

Zepeda says mariachis don't just perform on traditional holidays like Cinco de Mayo. They play for all kinds of occasions or community events.

In fact, his students typically perform almost every weekend.

"We like to celebrate most of our events whether it's a birthday, even funerals, we like to celebrate with music," Zepeda said.

Zepeda hopes the roots and traditions of mariachi music will be carried on for generations to come.

"I think it's a wonderful thing to keep inspiring and let them know that they're the next leaders who will be inspiring others and so on," Zepeda said.

For more information visit lluvia-y-fuego-mariachi-academy.business.site.

