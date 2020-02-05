localish

Custom Hat Maker Keeps Dying Art Alive

By Tim Sarquis
Hats are taking the fashion world by storm! From the runway in Paris to Coachella in California, hats are everywhere, and Keryn Nicholson is taking the reigns as the only milliner, or hat maker, in Central California. In fact, she's one of the few women found in the art of hat making. Nicholson Hat Co hats are one of a kind pieces, made completely by hand and from materials sourced in the United States. Nicholson invited us into her shop, which doubles as an art studio, to get a first-hand look at how her hats are made and the inspiration she uses to make these works of art.

You can follow Nicholson's hat making process on her Instagram page here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoartparissmall businesscraftsfashionhobbieslocalish
LOCALISH
Tommy's vs. Jerry's: A huge hot dog rivalry in NJ
Celebrity 'Facialist to the Stars' gets Glam Lab Red Carpet ready
This app helps people with Autism make friends
Connect to your core self by joining a Serpent Ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Measles confirmed in 5 new cases in Los Angeles County
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Ex-LAPD officer found guilty in 2015 murder of Pomona man
Kristin Smart case: Classmate briefly detained, search warrants served
Critical missing person alert issued for 29-year-old OC mom
Arrest made after man seen dragging body toward dumpster in El Monte
Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest in IE
Show More
Barbershop on wheels buzzes through SoCal
New CA bill would allow you take up to 3 driver's license photos
Boat found empty on Lake Palmdale, prompting search
Gov. Newsom pardons gay civil rights leader in new initiative
OC sheriff to review 22,000 cases in deputy evidence scandal
More TOP STORIES News