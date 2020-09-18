abc13 plus east end

East End cafe became BBQ spot after owner won it in dice game

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you're looking for authentic Texas barbecue, it's hard to beat Lenox Bar-B-Q in Houston's East End.

The local favorite has a unique history. It was founded in 1946 as Lenox Cafe but three years later, a machinist won the restaurant in a game of dice.

He transformed it into a barbecue spot and is even credited with introducing the rotisserie-style pit to the barbecue scene.

It wasn't long before Lenox Bar-B-Q became one of the best-known barbecue joints in all of southeast Texas.

More than 70 years after it was founded, Lenox Bar-B-Q is still serving up some of the best-smoked meats in Houston.

The go-to eatery is known for its custom cooking operation and can smoke up to 2,600 pounds of brisket at once!
