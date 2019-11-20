Texas creole: The legacy of Brennan's of Houston

Alex Brennan-Martin, son of famed restaurateur Ella Brennan, and his longtime staff have wowed generations of customers with staples like turtle soup, snapper Pontchartrain and bananas foster, but that doesn't mean the restaurant has been without its challenges.

A fire in 2008 gutted the building, but a "labor of love" caused them to rebuild and continue to serving guests from Houston and beyond.

"There's an old expression that a great restaurant doesn't just feed the person. They feed their soul," Brennan-Martin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodsocietyrestaurantfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood watches in effect as storm moves into SoCal
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
1st storm of season brings rain to SoCal, snow to mountains
Authorities looking for missing teen in Altadena
Family mourns 14-year-old killed in Monterey Park hit-and-run
7 key questions heading into the 2020 Democratic debate
Improvements to wildlife corridor could help protect OC wildlife
Show More
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Archbishop Jose Gomez talks being elected president of US bishops
Original Gerber baby celebrates 93rd birthday
NC Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
More TOP STORIES News