This Houston couple has the secret to nearly 80 years of love!

HOUSTON -- Dr. Thomas Freeman and Clarice Freeman had big dreams and big goals when they first met in 1943.

Since getting married, Dr. Freeman has become a legendary debate coach at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

He taught Barbara Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr. and dozens of other iconic leaders and figures.

Clarice became his rock at home, raising the family as her husband traveled to debate tournaments around the world.

When asked if it's tough to be married to someone who argues for a living, Clarice said she doesn't think they've ever had a fight.

The couple believes the real secret to their long marriage is simple - just love your spouse for who they are and respect one another.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonmarriagelovetexas southern university
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after chase in stolen Metro vehicle
LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus
1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in California shooting
Metro train smashes car on tracks in South LA - video
SoCal's Asian community faces discrimination over coronavirus fears
Monrovia school undergoes 'deep cleaning' over coronavirus concerns
Preparing for social interactions amid spread of coronavirus
Show More
Assault suspect apprehended near Palmdale after chase
OC coronavirus patients' contacts under investigation
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Teen killed, 2 people wounded in Rialto shooting, officials say
LA County declares state of emergency over coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News