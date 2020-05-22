localish

Liven up your virtual meetings with a visit from the cute animals at Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay

By Silvio Carrillo
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, California has over 100 rescued farm animals available to liven up your company's online meeting.

The nonprofit sanctuary's Goat-2-Meeting program allows you to schedule a meeting with one of their adorable animal ambassadors, including turkeys, pigs, cows, goats, and a llama named Paco!

Schedule your Goat-2-Meeting video call with friends, family, and co-workers with the following options:

FRIENDS & FAMILY OPTIONS
20 minute Virtual Private Tour | $65 donation for up to six people. This tour will highlight a few animal ambassadors and areas of the farm and is great for parties, happy hours and family events

20 minute Virtual Group Tour | $100 donation for 15 people. This tour will highlight a few animal ambassadors and areas of the farm and is great for parties, happy hours and family events

Please note: They will send you a GoToMeeting link to join your tour! They count "people" as connections to the online meeting.

CORPORATE OPTIONS

10-minute Corporate Meeting Cameo | $100 donation for unlimited guests. They'll call in to your meeting and bring smiles to your co-workers faces!

25-minute Corporate Meeting Virtual Tour | $250 donation for unlimited guests. They'll call in and show you and your co-workers around the farm!

25-minute VIP Meeting Tour | $750 donation for unlimited guests. This tour with the executive director to give you a very special view of the farm.

Please note: Corporate tours will be asked to provide your video conference meeting link. They can use the platform of your choosing.

Get more information on Goat-2-Meeting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
half moon baykgogoatcowanimal rescuecoronavirus californiacoronavirusanimallocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Small businesses team up to support each other with t-shirt fundraiser
A sweet ice cream surprise at your front door!
Dine11 is feeding families in need
Plan your family's fire escape
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase through South LA
LA County announces further reopenings, including curbside service for indoor malls
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during 5 Freeway takeover in Norwalk
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Show More
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
California's unemployment rate soars to 15.5%
Big Bear Lake to stop enforcing state restrictions on business
Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, doctors say
More TOP STORIES News