The RealReal upgrades second hand Luxury shopping

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Looking to up to your style game without breaking the bank? Look no further, The RealReal is the place for authenticated, consigned luxury goods.
The luxury consignment company has it all, merchandise ranging from designer clothing and fine jewelry to rare watches and home decor. Find brands you love like Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen and more.
The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform not only to buy but also to sell your luxury items.
Here's how it works. The RealReal gives customers options like allowing free in-home pickup, drop-off at stores or Luxury Consignment Offices and even direct shipping.
"We do all the work. We photograph it, we list it, we put on the site and we sell it. And after it sells, you get a check," said women's category director at The RealReal, Sasha Skoda.
Skoda met by our fashion expert, Roshumba Williams, in their West Hollywood location to learn more about the hottest fashion trends for the 2020 seasons - as well the positive impacts of sustainable shopping.
To make things even easier, The RealReal has brick and mortar stores in Los Angeles, as well in San Francisco, SoHo and Upper East Side New York City - including several luxury consignment offices across the U.S.
You simply bring your pre-loved pieces and meet with experts to find out about the value or authenticate.
