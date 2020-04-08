entertainment

Take a virtual tour of the Grammy Museum

"While we're practicing social distancing, nothing can bring us together like the power of music," said Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles. "While our doors may be closed, our mission is not. So the Grammy Museum was able to, almost within a 48 hour period, pivot and create a digital museum. And it's entirely free."

The new Grammy Museum at Home portal features new artist public programs, education and virtual exhibits. The museum will also be surfacing content which has never been released before, including exclusive interviews with the likes of Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Andrea Boccelli, Los Tigres del Norte, Brett Young, Brandi Carlile and Greta Van Fleet.

"They're interviews about new albums or about their careers or about their creative process," said Sticka.

The Grammy Museum has also made online music lessons available for youth.

"These are our Grammys in the Schools career lessons-lessons about electronic music production, music video production for students to do at home," said Sticka.

"I think arts organizations are community organizations. So at the end of the day, we all have amazing works of art or music or relationships with artists that we can do programming around, to help people cope while they're at home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcentertainmentmuseumsmore in commonmusicgrammy awardlocalish
ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the NYC music teacher who inspired Disney-Pixar's 'Soul'
Matt gets his first dose of drama as 'The Bachelor'
Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged firearm possession
Craig Ferguson returns to TV to host ABC's 'The Hustler'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA's equity focus causing some vaccine delays, health sec. says
LA County updates COVID vaccine eligibility list
LA wants to make outdoor dining easier for restaurants
Driver killed when speeding car flies off road, smashes vehicles at dealership
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Deputies fatally shoot woman, 91, armed with shotgun
Rep. Pete Aguilar says Trump is still a 'clear and present danger'
Show More
Law enforcement preparing for possible armed protest at CA Capitol
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Ventura County hospitals adding storage space for bodies
Officials warn of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at these LA County businesses
12-year-old killed after grenade likely bought at antique mall explodes
More TOP STORIES News