In The Community

Local Taqueria shifts to medical supply store during COVID-19

"It was either survive or close down and have my employees go home and no money," said Masataco owner, David Fuertes. The taqueria located in Wittier has converted into a temporary general store with cars lining up for curbside pickup.

The taqueria located in Wittier has converted into a temporary general store with cars lining up for curbside pickup."We kind of set a whole market place out here, and this is basically the way we do it. It's like a McDonald's drive-thru.

New to their menu, an assortment of on-demand medical supplies - that includes everything from toilet paper and hand sanitizer to KN95 masks and other facepieces.

"I'm trying to be a help to the situation," said Fuertes. "You know, not profit from it. So, the mask is completely at cost. We don't any money of off it," Fuertes explained.

"This is the only one (mask) I have. I can't be any more grateful, said one healthcare worker who was concerned not having the proper equipment.

With proper identification, Fuertes says first responders get first priority in purchasing medical gear.

"A lot of these people right here today are police officers, sheriff deputies. We just go in contact with a government agency - for military," said Fuertes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlatin veganmore in commonveganin the communitytacosgrocery storelocalishcovid 19
IN THE COMMUNITY
How to properly wear a mask
Long Beach mom's subscription box keeps kids educated during COVID-19
Inglewood Senegalese shop is repurposing fabric to make and donate masks
USC Hospitals receive 11,000 orchids as gift during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to unveil CA's plan to ease 'stay-at-home' restrictions
CA orders insurers to issue refunds to drivers amid COVID-19
Cypress first responders honor WWII vet in drive-by funeral
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
More black bears roaming Yosemite during park closure
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools to remain closed until safe to reopen
NY man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
Show More
COVID-19: LAX, Burbank, Long Beach airports hit financially hard
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus: LA County Sheriff's Department issues multiple citations, 1 arrested
Coronavirus updates: Live events
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News