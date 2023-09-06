At least five cars in an area of Long Beach have been set on fire recently and authorities have released a photo of a possible suspect.

Arson suspect arrested in series of vehicle fires in Long Beach, fire department says

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle fires that occurred over the past two weeks in the Long Beach area, officials announced Wednesday.

The name of the person in custody was not immediately available.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, the male suspect was arrested by Long Beach police about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He matched the description of the person of interest whose photo had been previously released by authorities, the Fire Department said.

Five arson fires have occurred in separate incidents during the past two weeks, officials said.

"They all appear to be in parking structures. In close proximity to this geographical area, downtown off of Seaside. The fact that they're all occurring in parking structures lends us to think that they are all related and interconnected," Jake Heflin, a Long Beach fire captain, said Tuesday.

Three of the fires were started inside the parking structure for residents of Camden Harbor View apartments.