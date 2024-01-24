Restaurants to check out during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week

Two participating restaurants that are known for its authentic and creative flavors are Sal's Gumbo Shack and Pop'n Flavors.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach is showcasing its diverse and unique flavors in an eight-day extravaganza known as Long Beach Black Restaurant Week. Organizers from NoahS's Arc Foundation and Axiom Kitchen are putting a spotlight on 20 different Black-owned culinary businesses throughout the community.

"It is the chance to shine a light on the amazing and wonderful Black-owned businesses we have," said organizer Qiana Williams-Mafnas.

One participating restaurant that stands out for its soulful and authentic flavors is Sal's Gumbo Shack.

"I have the best gumbo in town. I say that very confidently," said Acelda Bevans, owner of Sal's Gumbo Shack.

Bevans said she opened up the original Sal's Gumbo Shack in 2012 on Long Beach Boulevard. After seeing how successful the restaurant was, she and her husband decided to open another location in Long Beach on California Avenue.

"We've seen the opportunity to spread more food and good food in this in this area," said manager Ty Holmes.

Bevans said the menu is similar to New Orleans-styled Southern comfort food. But if you're looking for something light to snack on instead, just down the street from Sal's Gumbo Shack is another small Black-owned business called Pop'n Flavors.

Customers can choose from over 200 gourmet flavors of popcorn. Owners Jasmine and Vernon Chatman say their love for popcorn inspired them to open the business in October 2022.

"This is like an adventure putting these crazy flavors together to see what your taste buds like," said Vernon Chatman.

"This allows for us to share what we do with the world and just a bigger audience," said Jasmine Chatman.

You can find a list of the 20 participating restaurants at blackrestaurantweeklb.com.

