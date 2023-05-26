Woman accused of attacking 74-year-old at Long Beach bus stop arrested

A woman accused of assaulting a 74-year-old woman at a Long Beach bus stop has been arrested, police announced.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman accused of assaulting a 74-year-old woman at a Long Beach bus stop has been arrested, police announced.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Amber Jackson was charged with one count of felony battery and one count of elder abuse.

She was arrested around 12:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Cherry Avenue. Her bail was set at $50,000.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, near South Street and Orange Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman - who was identified as Socorro de la Mora - with minor injuries. She suffered bruising under her eyes, according to her son.

"Emotionally, she's devastated, you know?" said Jesus Ramirez about his mother. "She can't go out the house because she doesn't feel safe anymore."

Police say De la Mora was standing at the bus stop when Jackson approached her. She allegedly called the victim a name and pushed her into the street.

Jackson fled the scene before police arrived.

According to residents in the area, Jackson walks around that Long Beach intersection often. People told ABC7 they see her almost every day.

"That's the first time I have ever seen Amber do something like that," said resident Shirley Brown, who said the suspect is homeless and struggles with addiction. "I never saw her do anything like that. I see her do crazy stuff like take her clothes off ... and I say, 'Amber! You better put your clothes back on before I call the police,' and she'll put her clothes back on."

A motive for the assault remains under investigation.

"A normal person wouldn't do that," said Ramirez. "I think she has mental issues."

Brown said Jackson was getting help but didn't continue. Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department.