1 killed, 5 hospitalized after driver strikes pedestrians and multiple vehicles in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and six others injured Saturday night when a driver struck pedestrians in a crosswalk and multiple vehicles in Long Beach, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department said. The intersection is near the Pike Outlets and the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Four people were transported to hospitals with major injuries, the spokesperson said. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries, and another injured person declined to be taken to a medical center.

The deceased victim was identified only as a woman.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash.