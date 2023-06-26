A car wash fundraiser was held in Long Beach Saturday for the family of a woman who was killed by a driver allegedly doing "donut" stunts.

Fundraiser held for family of woman killed by driver doing 'donuts' in Long Beach

Money from the fundraiser is helping pay for funeral expenses of Jacqueline Zamarripa, who was killed just over a week ago.

Her family was grateful for Saturday's turnout.

"It means a lot to my sister and for us as close family," said Zamarripa's aunt Diana Hernandez. "Everybody here today it means a lot because it just shows how loving she was when she was here with us."

Zamarripa, 21, was a passenger in a pickup truck when an SUV doing "donuts" slammed into the truck, police said. She was ejected from the vehicle.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the crash. Both are facing vehicular manslaughter charges.